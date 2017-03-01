Gun rights activists celebrate consti...

Gun rights activists celebrate constitutional carry NEW

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Gun rights activists gathered on the steps of the State House lawn Saturday to cheer a long-sought legislative victory - and to warn they would remain vigilant of any efforts to restrict gun use and ownership. "In years past you'll remember that we groused a bit and felt sorry for one another a bit but today is a day of celebration," Susan Olsen, the legislative director for the Women's Defense League of New Hampshire told the crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming Sat LARRY 6
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Sat Nancy Pigloosie 72
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar 2 FormerParatrooper 1
News GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act Mar 2 steve gill 1
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... Feb 28 payme 7
[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ] Feb 25 Buddy Baker 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 22 WasteWater 38
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,337,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC