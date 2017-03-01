Gun rights activists celebrate constitutional carry NEW
Gun rights activists gathered on the steps of the State House lawn Saturday to cheer a long-sought legislative victory - and to warn they would remain vigilant of any efforts to restrict gun use and ownership. "In years past you'll remember that we groused a bit and felt sorry for one another a bit but today is a day of celebration," Susan Olsen, the legislative director for the Women's Defense League of New Hampshire told the crowd.
