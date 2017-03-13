Gun range vote delayed as Second Amen...

Gun range vote delayed as Second Amendment group claims conflict

RAMSEY - A vote on an ordinance that would ban a proposed gun range has been delayed again, just as a conflict of interest claim over the case has been raised. Council members were set to vote on the ordinance Wednesday, which would include indoor and outdoor firing ranges in a borough-wide shooting ban adopted in 1961, a move intended to stop a proposed gun range.

