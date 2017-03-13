Gun range vote delayed as Second Amendment group claims conflict
RAMSEY - A vote on an ordinance that would ban a proposed gun range has been delayed again, just as a conflict of interest claim over the case has been raised. Council members were set to vote on the ordinance Wednesday, which would include indoor and outdoor firing ranges in a borough-wide shooting ban adopted in 1961, a move intended to stop a proposed gun range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kahr CM9 (Nov '11)
|Mon
|berettabone
|2
|Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08)
|Mon
|berettabone
|50
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|Mon
|Say What
|1
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
|Which is better; the Glock 23 or the Kahr P40? (Feb '09)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|34
|New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|Mar 4
|LARRY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC