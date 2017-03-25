Gun range offers firearm safety class...

Gun range offers firearm safety classes for all levels of shooters in Lebanon County

MYERSTOWN, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - A local family opened a gun range in Lebanon County in November, 2016 and say their main goal is to educate the community on gun safety.

Chicago, IL

