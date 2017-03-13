Gun policy a stand-in for other issues in crowded Conservative leadership race
The Armalite-15 is one of the most infamous firearms of the modern era, used in at least four mass shootings in the U.S. in recent years. So eyebrows were raised recently when Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier chose to single it out in a fundraising pitch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|106
|'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right...
|22 hr
|berettabone
|6
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Fri
|Get Out
|2
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|Fri
|berettabone
|119
|Kahr CM9 (Nov '11)
|Fri
|berettabone
|4
|New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11)
|Fri
|berettabone
|5
|Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08)
|Mar 13
|berettabone
|50
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC