Gun law tweaks allow young adults to ...

Gun law tweaks allow young adults to get a concealed carry permit

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Tribune File Photo) Charles Hardy of the Gun Owners of Utah, who has a concealed-weapons permit but choses to carry a gun openly, spends time at the Utah Capitol for the last day of the 2007 legislative session, contacting his representatives about gun rights. The Legislature passed SB251, which modifies provisions related to the posession and carrying of concealed firearms at institutions of higher education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming Mar 4 LARRY 6
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Mar 4 Nancy Pigloosie 72
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar 2 FormerParatrooper 1
News GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act Mar 2 steve gill 1
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... Feb 28 payme 7
[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ] Feb 25 Buddy Baker 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 22 WasteWater 38
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC