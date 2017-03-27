Gun control group blames surrounding ...

Gun control group blames surrounding states for four dead in Chicago shooting

There are 1 comment on the Illinoisreview story from 12 hrs ago, titled Gun control group blames surrounding states for four dead in Chicago shooting. In it, Illinoisreview reports that:

Despite being home to the nation's toughest gun laws, the city of Chicagohas drawn national attention for its ongoing gun and gang violence. A shooting Thursday afternoon at Chicago restaurant left four people dead.

duzitreallymatte r

Since: Nov 11

1,082

Salt Lake City, UT

#1 5 hrs ago
Lord knows the criminals shouldn't be blamed.

"Volunteer spokesperson Brenna O'Brien called for laws to clamp down on guns in surrounding states."

Brenna, how about clamping down on the criminals?
Chicago, IL

