Gun control group blames surrounding states for four dead in Chicago shooting
Despite being home to the nation's toughest gun laws, the city of Chicagohas drawn national attention for its ongoing gun and gang violence. A shooting Thursday afternoon at Chicago restaurant left four people dead.
Lord knows the criminals shouldn't be blamed.
"Volunteer spokesperson Brenna O'Brien called for laws to clamp down on guns in surrounding states."
Brenna, how about clamping down on the criminals?
