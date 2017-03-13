Gun club compromises with police on shooting range ban
A Wairarapa gun club has made a compromise with police by temporarily lifting a shooting training ban while the club waits for a response from Police Minister Paula Bennett. The Wairarapa Pistol and Shooting Sports Club last week banned police from using their Carterton range because of the police's management of gun laws which the club believes to be onerous and restrictive on gun owners.
