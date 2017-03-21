Governor to announce decision on gun bill at 10 a.m. Wednesday
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said this afternoon that he would "announce his intentions" on HB 1249, the dramatically expanded campus carry bill, at 10 a.m. Wednesday. A member of his staff had told me earlier today that he "likely" would sign the bill Wednesday, the last day for it to pend before becoming law without his signature.
