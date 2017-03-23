Gov. Hutchinson signs bill allowing g...

Gov. Hutchinson signs bill allowing guns on campus

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

LITTLE ROCK - LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas' governor says he has signed legislation expanding the locations where concealed handguns are allowed in the state to include colleges, some bars, government buildings and even the state Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 1 hr Jagermann 200
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 3 hr payme 3
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? 4 hr payme 13
News Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th... 7 hr jimwildrickjr 2
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) Wed Sentry Watch 120
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 20 okimar 5
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... Mar 19 FormerParatrooper 7
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,768,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC