Gov. Hutchinson signs bill allowing guns on campus
LITTLE ROCK - LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas' governor says he has signed legislation expanding the locations where concealed handguns are allowed in the state to include colleges, some bars, government buildings and even the state Capitol.
