Gov. Burgum signs concealed carry bill into law

Siding with the Second Amendment rights of North Dakota citizens' over others' concerns about safety, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation that would allow most adults to carry a hidden firearm without a permit. The legislation signed late Thursday means North Dakota will become one of about a dozen so-called "constitutional carry" states on Aug. 1. The bill would allow law-abiding people 18 and older to forgo background checks and classes that are now required.

