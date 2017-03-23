Gov. Burgum signs concealed carry bil...

Gov. Burgum signs concealed carry bill into law

Read more: Washington Times

Siding with the Second Amendment rights of North Dakota citizens' over others' concerns about safety, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation that would allow most adults to carry a hidden firearm without a permit. The legislation signed late Thursday means North Dakota will become one of about a dozen so-called "constitutional carry" states on Aug. 1. The bill would allow law-abiding people 18 and older to forgo background checks and classes that are now required.

