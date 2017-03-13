Gorsuch view on scope of Second Amendment a judicial mystery
In this Feb. 2, 2107 file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, right, escorted by former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte walks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Despite strong endorsements from some gun rights advocates, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch has a sparse appeals court record on gun policy, one that leaves his view on how far the Second Amendment extends a judicial mystery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|10 hr
|Paul Hanson
|114
|Kahr CM9 (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|berettabone
|2
|Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08)
|Mar 13
|berettabone
|50
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|Mar 13
|Say What
|1
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
|Which is better; the Glock 23 or the Kahr P40? (Feb '09)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|34
|New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC