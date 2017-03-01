GOP Push Underway to Change New York ...

GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act

Republican lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate on Wednesday unveiled a push to change the state's sweeping gun control law known as the SAFE Act. The bill would repeal broad portions of the law, but leave the measure intact in New York City.

