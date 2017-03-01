GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
Republican lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate on Wednesday unveiled a push to change the state's sweeping gun control law known as the SAFE Act. The bill would repeal broad portions of the law, but leave the measure intact in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|17 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|71
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Tue
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC