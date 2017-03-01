Georgia House backs bill allowing guns on college campuses
Despite Gov. Nathan Deal's forceful veto last year, Georgia's House approved another bill on Friday that would allow licensed gun owners to carry concealed handguns on public college campuses. By a vote of 108-63, the Republican House majority sent the bill to the state Senate, which could set up another politically unpopular rejection by the Republican governor.
