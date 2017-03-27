Ga. lawmakers pass 2nd bill to allow ...

Ga. lawmakers pass 2nd bill to allow guns on college campuses

For the second year in a row, Georgia lawmakers passed a controversial bill that allows licensed gun owners to carry concealed firearms on public college and university campuses. House Bill 280 permits adults over the age of 21 who have a concealed weapons permit to carry a gun on public campuses.

