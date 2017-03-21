For the Last Time, Campus Carry Does NOT Lead to More Sexual Assaults
AUSTIN, Texas - - During a September 24 panel discussion at the 2016 Texas Tribune Festival, Steven Goode , chair of the University of Texas at Austin campus carry policy working group , defended the group's conclusion that "the evidence does not in any way support the claim of a causal link between campus carry and an increased rate of sexual assault," by noting that statistics showing that college-related sexual assaults went up in Utah after that state legalized campus carry were skewed by a spate of sexual assaults at private universities that do not allow campus carry.
