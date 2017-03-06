Florida Cabinet could get special exemption to carry concealed guns almost anywhere

Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, a lawyer who's also an Iraq war veteran answers questions on his bill, is pushing a bill that would allow cabinet members, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, to carry a concealed weapon in areas that are currently gun free, such as meeting rooms in the Capitol. [Scott Keeler TALLAHASSEE - Three of Florida's four highest-ranking elected officials - and potentially the lieutenant governor and the state's 160 lawmakers, too - could be able to carry guns almost anywhere in the state under a special carve-out in Florida law being considered by the Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.