Florida Cabinet could get special exemption to carry concealed guns almost anywhere
Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, a lawyer who's also an Iraq war veteran answers questions on his bill, is pushing a bill that would allow cabinet members, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, to carry a concealed weapon in areas that are currently gun free, such as meeting rooms in the Capitol. [Scott Keeler TALLAHASSEE - Three of Florida's four highest-ranking elected officials - and potentially the lieutenant governor and the state's 160 lawmakers, too - could be able to carry guns almost anywhere in the state under a special carve-out in Florida law being considered by the Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|Mar 4
|LARRY
|6
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Mar 4
|Nancy Pigloosie
|72
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|Mar 2
|steve gill
|1
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Feb 28
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC