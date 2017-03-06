Florida Cabinet could get special exe...

Florida Cabinet could get special exemption to carry concealed guns almost anywhere

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, a lawyer who's also an Iraq war veteran answers questions on his bill, is pushing a bill that would allow cabinet members, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, to carry a concealed weapon in areas that are currently gun free, such as meeting rooms in the Capitol. [Scott Keeler TALLAHASSEE - Three of Florida's four highest-ranking elected officials - and potentially the lieutenant governor and the state's 160 lawmakers, too - could be able to carry guns almost anywhere in the state under a special carve-out in Florida law being considered by the Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming Mar 4 LARRY 6
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Mar 4 Nancy Pigloosie 72
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar 2 FormerParatrooper 1
News GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act Mar 2 steve gill 1
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... Feb 28 payme 7
[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ] Feb 25 Buddy Baker 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 22 WasteWater 38
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,677 • Total comments across all topics: 279,396,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC