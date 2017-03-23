Firearm users must follow the rules
"The Arms Code must be followed to keep hunters safe. Failure to do so puts lives in danger and only idiots and criminals would do that," says Bill O'Leary, President of New Zealand Deerstalkers' Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|10 hr
|Jagermann
|200
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|13 hr
|payme
|3
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|14 hr
|payme
|13
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|16 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Sentry Watch
|120
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 20
|okimar
|5
|'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right...
|Mar 19
|FormerParatrooper
|7
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC