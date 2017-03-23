FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file pho...

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Gov. Doug Burgum opens North ...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Gov. Doug Burgum opens North Dakota's 65th legislative assembly in Bismarck. Siding with the Second Amendment rights of North Dakota citizens' over others' concerns about safety, Burgum late Thursday, March 23, signed legislation that would allow most adults to carry a hidden firearm without a permit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 3 hr Bayonne 4
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 20 hr Jagermann 200
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? 23 hr payme 13
News Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th... Thu jimwildrickjr 2
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) Wed Sentry Watch 120
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 20 okimar 5
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... Mar 19 FormerParatrooper 7
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC