FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Gov. Doug Burgum opens North ...
In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Gov. Doug Burgum opens North Dakota's 65th legislative assembly in Bismarck. Siding with the Second Amendment rights of North Dakota citizens' over others' concerns about safety, Burgum late Thursday, March 23, signed legislation that would allow most adults to carry a hidden firearm without a permit.
