Feinstein Quoted Scalia Out of Context to Push Agenda
"It is unfortunate that Sen. Feinstein had to resort to this cheap parlor trick to make it appear that the late Justice Antonin Scalia would be okay with a ban of modern sporting rifles,' said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. "We've carefully reviewed her question to Judge Gorsuch and the actual text of the ruling, which was written by Justice Scalia."
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|4 hr
|James Andrews
|1
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|10 hr
|Bayonne
|4
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Thu
|Jagermann
|200
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Thu
|payme
|13
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|Thu
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|Mar 22
|Sentry Watch
|120
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 20
|okimar
|5
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC