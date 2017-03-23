Feinstein Quoted Scalia Out of Contex...

Feinstein Quoted Scalia Out of Context to Push Agenda

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

"It is unfortunate that Sen. Feinstein had to resort to this cheap parlor trick to make it appear that the late Justice Antonin Scalia would be okay with a ban of modern sporting rifles,' said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. "We've carefully reviewed her question to Judge Gorsuch and the actual text of the ruling, which was written by Justice Scalia."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 4 hr James Andrews 1
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 10 hr Bayonne 4
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Thu Jagermann 200
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? Thu payme 13
News Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th... Thu jimwildrickjr 2
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) Mar 22 Sentry Watch 120
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 20 okimar 5
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,600 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC