Educators team up with McCormick to keep guns out of schools

The Sandy Hook massacre has given rise to the once-unthinkable idea of arming teachers as a way of improving school safety, but educators, activists and candidates are launching new efforts to organize and fight back against efforts to put guns into schools and colleges. Through the grassroots powerhouse Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America , a part of Everytown for Gun Safety, educators - teachers, administrators, counselors, school nurses - are tapping into the fights in their states and pushing back against dangerous efforts to put more guns in more places, with no questions asked.

