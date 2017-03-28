Editorial: Second Amendment is not - ...

Editorial: Second Amendment is not - dangerous'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

An organization advocating restrictive gun laws appeared before the Texas Legislature Tuesday. The group opposes legislation that would allow " for the carrying of handguns without a license and to related offenses and penalties."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 2 min 07 Mustang 200
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Tue payme 10
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Mar 25 Marauder 204
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 25 Say What 6
News Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th... Mar 25 Say What 3
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? Mar 25 Say What 14
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) Mar 22 Sentry Watch 120
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC