Editorial: Florida's response to kids killed by guns is more guns

13 hrs ago

As guns sales and concealed carry permits increase, so do the number of children injured or killed by guns. Yet as the Florida Legislature begins its annual session, state lawmakers remain determined to make guns even more visible and accessible while the state ignores the dangers to kids.

