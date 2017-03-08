Due Process-Denying Gun Ban Clears Hawaii Senate, Passage Expected

"Anti-violence" demonstrators in front of the Hawaii State Capitol have no answer for what they're prepared to do if marching doesn't work, nor why marching is even needed if their "gun control" laws work so well. Also left unanswered is why controlling "wall of separation progressives" aren't outraged over a state-funded statue honoring Saint Damien of MolokaE i on "public property."

