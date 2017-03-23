DOC reminds hunters to put safety first
The annual 'roar' is coming and the Department of Conservation is reminding all deer hunters that safety must be their first and foremost consideration. Peter Devlin, a keen hunter and Technical Advisor for the Department of Conservation, says that when planning a hunting trip, safety must be front of mind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|7 hr
|James Andrews
|1
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|12 hr
|Bayonne
|4
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Thu
|Jagermann
|200
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Thu
|payme
|13
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|Thu
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|Mar 22
|Sentry Watch
|120
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 20
|okimar
|5
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC