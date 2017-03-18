Do US self-defense laws trigger more crime?
File photo of attendees visiting the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky. Reuters Washington: When Curtis Reeves shot to death a fellow movie spectator who threw popcorn at him, the police veteran reignited a heated debate in the United States over when self-protection is a legitimate defense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|6 min
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|96
|'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right...
|7 hr
|berettabone
|6
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|18 hr
|Get Out
|2
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|Fri
|berettabone
|119
|Kahr CM9 (Nov '11)
|Fri
|berettabone
|4
|New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11)
|Fri
|berettabone
|5
|Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08)
|Mar 13
|berettabone
|50
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC