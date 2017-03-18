Do US self-defense laws trigger more ...

Do US self-defense laws trigger more crime?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

File photo of attendees visiting the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky. Reuters Washington: When Curtis Reeves shot to death a fellow movie spectator who threw popcorn at him, the police veteran reignited a heated debate in the United States over when self-protection is a legitimate defense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 6 min Newt G s Next Rel... 96
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... 7 hr berettabone 6
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... 18 hr Get Out 2
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) Fri berettabone 119
News Kahr CM9 (Nov '11) Fri berettabone 4
News New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11) Fri berettabone 5
Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08) Mar 13 berettabone 50
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC