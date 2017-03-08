Do All Women Need To Be Armed?

Do All Women Need To Be Armed?

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: American Handgunner

We need as many armed women as possible.This is fact regardless of whether violent crime against women is rising or in decline. Every woman is a potential victim every day of her life, and when the predator is upon her, any statistical assurances she may have relied on - fade to nothing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Handgunner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming Mar 4 LARRY 6
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Mar 4 Nancy Pigloosie 72
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar 2 FormerParatrooper 1
News GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act Mar 2 steve gill 1
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... Feb 28 payme 7
[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ] Feb 25 Buddy Baker 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 22 WasteWater 38
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,473,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC