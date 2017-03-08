Do All Women Need To Be Armed?
We need as many armed women as possible.This is fact regardless of whether violent crime against women is rising or in decline. Every woman is a potential victim every day of her life, and when the predator is upon her, any statistical assurances she may have relied on - fade to nothing.
