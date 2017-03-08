Despite Ohio law, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employees can't bring handguns to work
Workers at Ohio's largest single-site employer, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, won't be allowed to bring their handguns to work even though a new state law says employees with concealed-carry permits can keep their guns in locked cars on company property. "Wright-Patterson AFB is an exclusive federal jurisdiction and therefore CCW holders are not authorized to carry privately owned weapons on base," said Daryl Mayer, media operations sections chief at the base, which employs about 27,000 people.
