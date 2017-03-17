Demand for concealed carry permits rises

Demand for concealed carry permits rises

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Herald

Demand for concealed carry permits rises Sandusky, Ottawa counties see sharp rise in concealed carry permits. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2nAkkZM Don Mason, a certified firearms instructor, teaches concealed carry gun safety classes once a month through his company, Excel Defense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 15 min slick willie expl... 75
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... 1 hr berettabone 6
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... 12 hr Get Out 2
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) 19 hr berettabone 119
News Kahr CM9 (Nov '11) 19 hr berettabone 4
News New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11) 19 hr berettabone 5
Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08) Mar 13 berettabone 50
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,637,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC