Decades After Firearm Confiscation, Australia Announces New Amnesty Program

In a tacit admission that criminals and scofflaws have had little trouble circumventing Australia's National Firearms Agreement and the government's confiscation effort, Australian officials have set a date for another firearms amnesty program. The program is set to begin in July and last for three months.

