Court Rules in FPC's Favor in First Amendment Lawsuit Challenge
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - - Earlier today Judge Lawrence J. O'Neill, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, issued an order granting plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction in a First Amendment civil rights lawsuit challenging a California statute that broadly restricts the Internet publication of the home address or telephone number of any "elected or appointed official."
