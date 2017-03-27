County adding requirements for indoor...

County adding requirements for indoor shooting ranges

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Griffin Daily News

Spalding County is adding requirements for indoor shooting ranges, limiting them to commercial districts and only as a special exception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Long-Range Shooting Tips 37 min Say Whats Boyfriend 2
My New Pistol 43 min Say Whats Boyfriend 3
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... 1 hr Say Whats Boyfriend 5
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? 1 hr Say Whats Boyfriend 16
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 1 hr Say Whats Boyfriend 13
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 1 hr Say Whats Boyfriend 206
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 1 hr payme 229
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC