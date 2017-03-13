Constitutional carry, other gun bills, discussed in Senate committee
Based on gun ownership records, North Dakotans are strong believers in the second amendment and the right to bear arms. State senators will decide whether to send House Bill 1169 to Governor Burgum's desk, which would have North Dakota join more than 10 other states in the practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kahr CM9 (Nov '11)
|Mon
|berettabone
|2
|Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08)
|Mon
|berettabone
|50
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|Mon
|Say What
|1
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
|Which is better; the Glock 23 or the Kahr P40? (Feb '09)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|34
|New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|Mar 4
|LARRY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC