Connecticut gun permits increase 73 percent in 2016

Gun enthusiasts in Connecticut believe concerns over changes to federal and state gun laws fueled a 73 percent increase in the number of pistol permits issued in the state last year. The Bulletin of Norwich reported Saturday that state police issued nearly 30,000 new pistol permits in 2016, up from just over 17,000 in 2015.

