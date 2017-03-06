Congress considers law to require all states to honor concealed carry permits
If such a law were to be passed, it would allow people with concealed carry permits to carry a firearm in New Jersey. Those licenses are not currently honored in New Jersey, and violations could carry severe punishments.
