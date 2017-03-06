Concealed Carry
Each of the 34 students attending J.T. Jackson's day-long firearms class at Morgan Community Center in Bedford on Saturday had their own reason for wanting to obtain a Kentucky concealed carry permit. Kyle Bonte of La Grange said he enjoys shooting guns, but was compelled to take the class so he can apply for the permit because of the "recent incline of gun crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|Sat
|LARRY
|6
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Mar 4
|Nancy Pigloosie
|72
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|Mar 2
|steve gill
|1
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Feb 28
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC