Cochran, Wicker Support Concealed Carry Reciprocity - Bill S.446
U.S. Senators Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker today announced their support of legislation to provide greater consistency across state lines for Americans with concealed carry privileges. The Senators are original cosponsors of the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act , which would allow people with concealed carry privileges in their home state to exercise those rights in any other state that also has concealed carry laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|Sat
|LARRY
|6
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Mar 4
|Nancy Pigloosie
|72
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|Mar 2
|steve gill
|1
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Feb 28
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC