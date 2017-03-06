Cochran, Wicker Support Concealed Car...

Cochran, Wicker Support Concealed Carry Reciprocity - Bill S.446

U.S. Senators Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker today announced their support of legislation to provide greater consistency across state lines for Americans with concealed carry privileges. The Senators are original cosponsors of the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act , which would allow people with concealed carry privileges in their home state to exercise those rights in any other state that also has concealed carry laws.

