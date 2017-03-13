Chippa Firearms Little Badger
Chiappa Firearms now offers their Little Badger in .17 WSM. The compact, lightweight rifle is designed to go anywhere at any time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kahr CM9 (Nov '11)
|Mon
|berettabone
|2
|Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08)
|Mon
|berettabone
|50
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|Mon
|Say What
|1
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
|Which is better; the Glock 23 or the Kahr P40? (Feb '09)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|34
|New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|Mar 4
|LARRY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC