Canadian Conservative Leadership Candidate Wants Freer Gun Laws

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Maxime Bernier wants to loosen Canada's notoriously tight gun laws , and he wants to start with the AR-15, which currently is restricted to law enforcement and the military. The Quebec Member of Parliament and former foreign affairs minister in the previous Conservative government said he will introduce new gun legislation if elected Conservative leader and then prime minister of Canada.

