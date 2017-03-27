Campus Carry Considered In Georgia

After five unsuccessful attempts to pass a bill to legalize campus carry, Georgia's legislature is considering yet another measure to allow concealed weapons on public college campuses. A similar campus carry bill was vetoed by Gov. Nathan Deal last year, but supporters are confident that a compromise may be reached with the governor's office before the end of this legislative sessions, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

