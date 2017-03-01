Campus carry bill moves forward, sparks debate
The Georgia House moving forward with a measure that would allow gun owners 21 and older with a concealed carry permit the right to bring that gun on public campuses. The house passed House Bill 280 Friday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|53 min
|Big Jim
|2
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Thu
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|Thu
|steve gill
|1
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Mar 1
|FormerParatrooper
|71
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Feb 28
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC