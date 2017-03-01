Campus carry bill moves forward, spar...

Campus carry bill moves forward, sparks debate

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTVM

The Georgia House moving forward with a measure that would allow gun owners 21 and older with a concealed carry permit the right to bring that gun on public campuses. The house passed House Bill 280 Friday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming 53 min Big Jim 2
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Thu FormerParatrooper 1
News GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act Thu steve gill 1
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Mar 1 FormerParatrooper 71
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... Feb 28 payme 7
[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ] Feb 25 Buddy Baker 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 22 WasteWater 38
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,305,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC