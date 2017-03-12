Business Briefs: Launch FCU, Blue Dog Democrats gun course, Harris Corp.
Business Briefs: Launch FCU, Blue Dog Democrats gun course, Harris Corp. MERRITT ISLAND Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ncKZ1S Casey Roberts, a self-described local "Blue Dog Democrat," is organizing a gun course beginning at 10 a.m. on April 15 at The Gun Site Range, 125 S. Banana River Dr., Merritt Island. The course costs $60, which includes the use of a firearm, bullets, eye and hearing protection, firing lane and instructor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|2 hr
|Say What
|1
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Sat
|berettabone
|3
|Which is better; the Glock 23 or the Kahr P40? (Feb '09)
|Sat
|berettabone
|34
|New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11)
|Sat
|berettabone
|3
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|Mar 4
|LARRY
|6
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Mar 4
|Nancy Pigloosie
|72
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC