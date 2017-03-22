Broken Correlation

Broken Correlation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Wizbang

Each year of his tenure gun sales exceeded those of the year preceding. With all those new sources of danger in the hands of the citizenry the "Guns are THE Problem" theorem would predict increasing gun deaths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wizbang.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 8 hr huntcoyotes 198
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? 8 hr payme 11
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) 10 hr Sentry Watch 120
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mon okimar 5
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Mon payme 1
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... Mar 19 FormerParatrooper 7
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Mar 17 Get Out 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Wildfires
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,751,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC