Bill would allow state psychiatric hospitals to ban guns again
State psychiatric hospitals would be able to again ban guns on their premises under a bill that would undo a controversial prohibition in Texas' 2015 open carry law. If passed, the bill by Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, would allow 10 state hospitals to return to previous policies in place before open carry became the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|Mar 4
|LARRY
|6
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Mar 4
|Nancy Pigloosie
|72
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|Mar 2
|steve gill
|1
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Feb 28
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC