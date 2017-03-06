Bill would allow state psychiatric ho...

Bill would allow state psychiatric hospitals to ban guns again

11 hrs ago Read more: Chron

State psychiatric hospitals would be able to again ban guns on their premises under a bill that would undo a controversial prohibition in Texas' 2015 open carry law. If passed, the bill by Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, would allow 10 state hospitals to return to previous policies in place before open carry became the law.

