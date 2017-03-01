Bill would allow concealed carry guns on UNC, community college campuses
Legislation filed Thursday would allow concealed-carry permit holders to carry their handguns on UNC system and North Carolina community college campuses. Rep. Kyle Hall, a Republican from King just north of Winston-Salem, said House Bill 251 would make campuses safer by allowing trained firearms holders to carry their weapons.
