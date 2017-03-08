Bill seeks to stop gun sales to those...

Bill seeks to stop gun sales to those who shouldn't have one

14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

South Carolina needs better safeguards to prevent people who shouldn't have a gun from buying one, as white supremacist Dylann Roof did before massacring congregants in a black Charleston church, a Democratic and Republican state senator said Wednesday. The two hope their bipartisan approach can crack South Carolina's conservative opposition to laws that make it it harder for anyone to get a gun.

Chicago, IL

