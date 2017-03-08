Bill seeks to stop gun sales to those who shouldn't have one
In this June 18, 2015, file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. South Carolina needs better safeguards to prevent people who shouldn't have a gun from buying one, as Roof did before massacring congregants in a black Charleston church, a Democratic and Republican state senator said Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|Mar 4
|LARRY
|6
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Mar 4
|Nancy Pigloosie
|72
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|Mar 2
|steve gill
|1
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Feb 28
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC