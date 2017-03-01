Baltimore Focuses on Guns to Distract from Top-Down Incompetence, Corruption

"Federal agents arrested seven Baltimore City Police Department officers today for a racketeering conspiracy and racketeering offenses, including robbery, extortion, and overtime fraud," the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maryland announced Wednesday . "The police officers charged today with crimes that erode trust with our community have disgraced the Baltimore Police Department and our profession," Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis admitted in a statement acknowledging the charges.

