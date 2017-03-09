Baltimore County introduces bill to r...

Baltimore County introduces bill to repeal stun gun ban

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County officials have introduced legislation to repeal an existing county ban on stun guns such as Tasers, in response to a federal lawsuit challenging the prohibition. The bill proposed this week by County Executive Kevin Kamenetz 's administration is set to be discussed by the County Council at a March 28 meeting, with a vote scheduled for April 3. In 2016, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling suggested that Second Amendment protections extend to stun guns.

