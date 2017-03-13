Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At Black Targets
There are 2 comments on the NewsOne story from 13 hrs ago, titled Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At Black Targets. In it, NewsOne reports that:
A new movement to eliminate black targets raises awareness that unconscious racial bias is linked to the shooting of unarmed Black males. n a blustery afternoon in January, a group of artists gathered at an East Village park in New York City.
#1 9 hrs ago
Well is'nt that special. Oh for God's sake make black paper targets with white over spray. This has to be the dumbest thing I have read for a while.
#2 9 hrs ago
Just another (USO) United States of the Offended movement, sort of reminds me of the everyone is now dumber comment in the Billy Madison movie.
Mmm, if my target is an 8.5" x 11" piece of white copy paper, am I subconsciously shooting at white folk? Oh man, what if it we're a piece of red, yellow, brown, green or pink construction paper target?
"Mr. Madison, what youÂ’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul."
