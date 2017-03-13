There are on the NewsOne story from 13 hrs ago, titled Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At Black Targets. In it, NewsOne reports that:

A new movement to eliminate black targets raises awareness that unconscious racial bias is linked to the shooting of unarmed Black males. n a blustery afternoon in January, a group of artists gathered at an East Village park in New York City.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOne.