'Armed Evil Always Beats Unarmed Innocence,' Warns SAF Founder
Wednesday's horrific terror attack in London that left three people dead, including an unarmed police constable, underscores the dangerously backward logic that leaves British police officers largely unarmed while terrorists and criminals will use whatever weapon they can, the Second Amendment Foundation said today. "The death of veteran Constable Keith Palmer, along with a female British subject and an American citizen is yet another graphic demonstration of what we've learned in America," said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb.
